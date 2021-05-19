Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Thanasis Antetokounmpo to miss start of playoffs due to knee injury

    by Associated Press
    6 hours ago
    MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Bucks reserve forward Thanasis Antetokounmpo will miss the start of the playoffs after suffering an avulsion fracture to his right patella tendon in his team's regular-season finale.

    Bucks officials said on Tuesday (Wednesday, Manila time) that the 28-year-old will be out for at least two weeks and would be evaluated again at that point. Antetokounmpo underwent an MRI after a leg injury had knocked him out of a 118-112 loss at Chicago a night earlier.

    The Bucks are the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs and open a first-round series with the Miami Heat on Saturday.

    Antetokounmpo, the older brother of Milwaukee Bucks forward and two-time reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, has played 57 games and made three starts this year. He is averaging 2.9 points, 2.2 rebounds and 9.7 minutes.

