Thanasis Antetokounmpo staying with Milwaukee Bucks

MILWAUKEE — Forward Thanasis Antetokounmpo has re-signed with the Milwaukee Bucks.

Antetokounmpo, an older brother of Bucks forward and two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, has played for Milwaukee each of the last two seasons. The 6-foot-6 forward played 57 games with three starts this past season and averaged 2.9 points, 2.2 rebounds and 9.7 minutes.

The 29-year-old Antetokounmpo appeared in 13 playoff games during the Bucks' run to the NBA title.



Thanasis Antetokounmpo

PHOTO: AP

Continue reading below ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

He has played in 79 career regular-season games. Antetokounmpo played two games for the New York Knicks in 2015-16.

"Thanasis brings energy, effort and tenacity every minute of every game," Bucks general manager Jon Horst said in a statement

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

"He's a valuable part of our team and we're excited to have him remain in Milwaukee."

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.