Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Tue, Dec 8
    NBA

    Terry Stotts confirms one of three positive tests in Blazers organization was a player

    by Associated Press
    1 Hour ago
    PHOTO: AP

    PORTLAND Trail Blazers coach Terry Stotts says a player was among the three people connected to the team who tested positive for the coronavirus.

    The player was not identified. The Blazers are set to tip off a four-game preseason schedule Friday with a game against the Sacramento Kings at the Moda Center.

    The team plans to hold its first practice of the preseason on Tuesday. In addition to the player who tested positive, Zach Collins won't be available because of an ankle injury, and center Jusuf Nurkick only recently arrived in Portland and still must clear the testing protocol.

    The Blazers announced the positive tests Sunday, but did not specify whether they were among players or staff members. The results were from the past four days.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      Continue reading below ↓
      Recommended Videos
      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      PHOTO: AP

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again