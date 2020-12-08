Terry Stotts confirms one of three positive tests in Blazers organization was a player

PORTLAND Trail Blazers coach Terry Stotts says a player was among the three people connected to the team who tested positive for the coronavirus.

The player was not identified. The Blazers are set to tip off a four-game preseason schedule Friday with a game against the Sacramento Kings at the Moda Center.

The team plans to hold its first practice of the preseason on Tuesday. In addition to the player who tested positive, Zach Collins won't be available because of an ankle injury, and center Jusuf Nurkick only recently arrived in Portland and still must clear the testing protocol.

The Blazers announced the positive tests Sunday, but did not specify whether they were among players or staff members. The results were from the past four days.

