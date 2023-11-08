Terry Rozier to miss Hornets’ next two games due to groin strain

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Hornets starting guard Terry Rozier will miss the next two games against the Washington Wizards with a left groin strain, the team announced.

The Hornets host the Wizards on Wednesday night (Thursday, Manila time) before facing them on the road Friday night.

See Miami Heat sign Udonis Haslem as vice president of basketball development

Rozier was injured on Saturday night against the Indiana Pacers, leaving the game in the second half after scoring 22 points on 7-of-14 shooting and sparking a third quarter comeback.

PHOTO: AP

The team said additional updates on his status will be provided as appropriate.

Rozier has scored at least 20 points in all five games he has played this season and is averaging 22 points per game.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Get more of the latest sports news & updates on SPIN.ph