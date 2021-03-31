Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Wed, Mar 31
    NBA

    Rozier stars as Hornets ride huge second period to victory over Wizards

    by rich dubroff, ap
    Just now
    PHOTO: AP

    WASHINGTON — Terry Rozier scored 27 points, Gordon Hayward had 26 points and a season-high 11 rebounds and the Charlotte Hornets beat the Washington Wizards, 114-104, on Tuesday night (Wednesday, Manila time).

    Charlotte has won four of five after losing Rookie of the Year favorite La Melo Ball to a fractured right wrist.

    Washington (17-29) played without NBA leading scorer Bradley Beal for the second straight game due to a bruised right hip. Rui Hachimura tied his career high with 30 points for the Wizards. Russell Westbrook had his 17th triple-double of the season and his third straight with 22 points, 15 assists and 15 rebounds. Robin Lopez had 16 points and 11 rebounds.

    The Hornets, who improved to 24-22, went on a 16-2 run to take a 50-39 lead midway in the second quarter. While Washington got within 98-95 with 4:12 to play, Charlotte pulled away to secure the win.

    Continue reading below ↓

    Devonte' Graham scored 17 points and Cody Zeller had 16 points and 13 rebounds for the Hornets.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      TIP-INS

      Hornets: Rozier was named the Eastern Conference player of the week for his play from March 22-28. "To be recognized in this league, you've got to win in this league," coach James Borrego said. … F Malik Monk missed his second game with a sore right foot.

      Continue reading below ↓
      Recommended Videos

      Wizards: G Raul Neto was out with a bruised left rib. … F/C Daniel Gafford was out with a sprained right ankle that he injured in Monday's game. … G Ish Smith, who hasn't played since Feb. 12 with a right quadriceps injury and F Davis Bertans, who has missed six games with a strained right calf are improving. Coach Scott Brooks said, "They're increasing their activities. Don't know when they'll be back."

      UP NEXT

      Hornets: Visit the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday.

      Wizards: Visit the Detroit Pistons on Thursday.

      Continue reading below ↓

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      PHOTO: AP

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again