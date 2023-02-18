DK Metcalf named MVP as Team Dwyane wins NBA All-Star Celebrity Game

TEAM Dwyane rallied in the fourth quarter to beat Team Ryan, 81-78, in the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game on Friday night in Salt Lake City, Utah (Saturday, Manila time).

Utah Jazz owner Ryan Smith and Basketball Hall of Fame finalist Dwyane Wade served as honorary captains of the celebrity teams.

Seattle Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf paced Team Dwyane with 20 points and 10 rebounds — but he'll be best remembered for an array of dunks.

Actor Everett Osbourne led Team Ryan with 23 points, 12 rebounds and three assists. Metcalf was named the game's MVP.

Brothers Giannis, Thanasis and Alex Antetokounmpo hand the MVP trophy award to DK Metcalf. PHOTO: AP

Each celebrity team included a WNBA All-Star. Phoenix Mercury guard Diamond DeShields played for Team Ryan. Dallas Wings guard Arike Ogunbowale played for Team Dwyane. Other notable athletes participating included former NFL player Calvin Johnson and former MLB player Albert Pujols.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Wade added former NBA player Carlos Boozer to his team in the second half. Smith countered by adding former NBA player Richard Jefferson. Jefferson served as part of the officiating crew during the first half; he also worked as an official for one quarter of a Summer League game in Las Vegas last year.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Between the game, and a 3-point shootout between Smith and Wade, $142,000 was raised for 5 for the Fight, a charitable foundation devoted to funding cancer research.

Smith said the funds raised on Friday would benefit the Huntsman Cancer Institute on the University of Utah campus.