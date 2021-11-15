Suns stretch win streak to eight, deal Rockets 11th straight loss

HOUSTON — Devin Booker had 26 points and six assists and the Phoenix Suns won their eighth straight game and handed Houston its 11th loss in a row, routing the Rockets, 115-89,on Sunday night (Monday, Manila time).

Booker had 16 points in the first quarter, and finished 9 of 23 from the field. JaVale McGee added 19 points and 14 rebounds. He was 9 of 12 from the field.

Chris Paul had15 points and seven steals, and Mikal Bridges had 14 points and six rebounds. Phoenix shot 43 percent and was 14 of 40 on 3-pointers.

Christian Wood had 17 points and eight rebounds for Houston. The Rockets are an NBA-worst 1-12.

Jalen Green, Eric Gordon and Kevin Porter Jr. each added 12 points, and Alperen Sengun finished with 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Houston shot 41% and made 7 of 32 on 3-pointers. The Rockets committed 23 turnovers that the Suns turned into 22 points.

Phoenix led 51-44 and opened the second half on a 20-6 run to push its lead to 71-50. Booker scored 10 points, and Paul had six points in the run. Houston got no closer than 12 the rest of the way.

Houston's Jalen Green tries to save the ball from going out of bounds as Phoenix's Chris Paul defends.

TIP-INS

Suns: C Deandre Ayton remained out, missing his fifth straight game with a lower right leg contusion. McGee started in his place. … Paul was assessed at technical foul with a minute left in the second quarter. … Cameron Payne scored 13 points, and Cam Johnson scored 10 points.

Rockets: Wood was issued a technical foul with 5 ½ minutes left in the third after slamming the ball on the court. … The Rockets were 12 of 18 from the free throw line. … Houston held a 50-44 advantage in points in the paint.

UP NEXT

Suns: At Minnesota on Monday night.

Rockets: At Memphis on Monday night.





