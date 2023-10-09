Suns waste 20-point lead but recover to beat Pistons in overtime

KEON Johnson and Yuta Watanabe opened overtime with back-to-back baskets and visiting Phoenix won, 130-126, after giving up a 20-point lead in the fourth quarter on Sunday (Monday, Manila time) in NBA preseason action in Detroit.

Ausar Thompson, the fifth overall pick in this year's draft, hit a 3-pointer with 7.1 seconds left in regulation as the Pistons outscored the Suns 38-18 to force overtime tied at 122.

Kevin Durant scored 10 of his 12 points in the first quarter as Phoenix jumped out to a 46-29 lead. Durant's first-quarter effort included two three-point plays, a 3-pointer and a technical free throw.

Grayson Allen made three 3-pointers and scored 18 points to lead the Suns, adding three assists and two steals.

Chimezie Metu had 14 points, while Devin Booker scored 12 in 15 minutes of play.

Bradley Beal and Saben Lee added 11 points apiece, while Watanabe scored 10 with five rebounds.

Marvin Bagley III led Detroit with 25 points on 10-for-14 shooting with seven rebounds. Thompson had 12 points, 10 rebounds and six assists.

Jaden Ivey made three 3-pointers and scored 15. Cade Cunningham added 12 points and six assists.

