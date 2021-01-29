Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Fri, Jan 29
    NBA

    Bridges, Ayton deliver as Suns burn Warriors to snap 3-game skid

    by Associated Press
    Just now
    Mikal Bridges tries to get past Andrew Wiggins.
    PHOTO: AP

    PHOENIX — Mikal Bridges scored 20 points, Deandre Ayton added 12 points and 13 rebounds and the Phoenix Suns pulled away in the second half to beat the Golden State Warriors 114-93 on Thursday night (Friday, Manila time).

    The Suns snapped a three-game losing streak and moved back above .500 at 9-8. The Warriors fell to 10-9.

    Phoenix turned a five-point halftime advantage into an 85-71 lead by the end of the third. The Suns have struggled to hold leads over the past few weeks but didn't have a problem Thursday, pulling ahead 100-81 after Abdel Nader hit back-to-back 3s on passes from Frank Kaminsky.

    The Suns did some of their best work when the bench was in the game. Kaminsky narrowly missed a triple-double with 12 points, 13 rebounds and eight assists, and Nader added 16 points and five rebounds.

    Deandre Ayton goes up for a slam as Kevon Looney tries to challenge.

    Continue reading below ↓
    Continue reading below ↓
    Recommended Videos

    Stephen Curry led the Warriors with 27 points on 10-of-20 shooting, including 5 of 10 from 3-point range. Andrew Wiggins had 16 points, and Eric Paschall 12.

    Golden State shot just 38% from the field, going 29% from 3-point range.

    Phoenix built a 14-point lead by late in the first quarter but Golden State pulled to 52-47 at halftime.

    SEE ALSO
    SEE ALSO

    TIP-INS

    Warriors: Kelly Oubre Jr. had four points and four rebounds in his first game against his former team. He shot just 1 of 11 from the field. Oubre was part of the trade with Oklahoma City that brought Chris Paul to the desert. Oubre was then traded to the Warriors about a week later.

    Suns: All-Star guard Devin Booker missed his third straight game with a sore hamstring. Coach Monty Williams said Booker has done some shooting during practice but hasn't tested the hamstring with full-speed drills. ... Paul had 13 points and four assists.

    Continue reading below ↓

    UP NEXT

    Warriors: Host Detroit on Saturday night.

    Suns: At Dallas on Saturday and Monday nights.
    ___

    For more NBA updates, click here.

    Read Next
    read more stories about:
    Sorry, no results found for
    Read the Story →
    Mikal Bridges tries to get past Andrew Wiggins.
    PHOTO: AP

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
    POLL

      Retake this Poll
      • Quiz

      Quiz Result
      Take this Quiz Again