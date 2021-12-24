Devin Booker drops 30 as Suns stay hot, snap Thunder win streak

PHOENIX — Devin Booker scored 30 points, Cam Johnson added 21 while making all five of his 3-point attempts and the Phoenix Suns won their fifth straight game, beating the Oklahoma City Thunder 113-101 on Thursday night (Friday, Manila time).

Booker splashed home a long 3-pointer at the third quarter buzzer to give the NBA-leading Suns an 82-69 lead after they trailed by three at halftime.

Booker — the two-time All-Star who was in his third game back since missing a few weeks with a hamstring injury — gave Phoenix some momentum midway through the third quarter when he grabbed an offensive rebound and drove the baseline for a dunk. Luguentz Dort was there to meet him at the rim but fouled Booker as the ball was deflected up in the air and still somehow fell through the hoop.

It was part of an 25-9 run that helped the Suns take control.

Deandre Ayton added 19 points — including an emphatic dunk in the final minute that earned a technical after he slapped the backboard — and 12 rebounds. Chris Paul had 16 points and seven assists.

Johnson was the catalyst for another great night from the Suns' bench. He made all seven of his shots from the field.

Shai Gilgeous Alexander had 29 points for the Thunder, who had their three-game winning streak snapped. The Thunder shot just 38.5% from the field and 26.8% from 3-point range.

The Thunder proved a tough opponent for much of the night and rallied for a 48-45 halftime lead after trailing by as many as 15 points. Oklahoma City closed the second quarter on a 24-8 run. Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder with 14 points before the break while Ayton had 11 for the Suns.

The Suns jumped out to a 29-17 lead after a rough offensive first quarter for the Thunder. Oklahoma City made just 7 of 25 (28%) shots from the field, including 1 of 11 from 3-point range.

HOME SWEET HOME

The Suns are on a 15-game winning streak at home. It's the eighth time in franchise history that they've won 15 straight at home.

TIP-INS

Thunder: F Derrick Favors was out for rest. ... Dort played college basketball at Arizona State.

Suns: F/C Frank Kaminsky (knee), F Abdel Nader (knee) and F Dario Saric (knee) were all out. Kaminsky has missed the past 17 games while Nader has missed 15. Saric has been out since tearing the right ACL in his knee in Game 1 of last year's NBA Finals. ... The Suns are 22-0 when taking a lead into the fourth quarter.

UP NEXT

Thunder: Host New Orleans on Sunday.

Suns: Host Golden State on Saturday.

