Suns use huge third quarter to earn split of back-to-back at Kings

    SACRAMENTO, California — Mikal Bridges scored 22 points, Cameron Johnson had 21 in 21 minutes and the Phoenix Suns pulled away with two second-half runs to beat the Sacramento Kings 116-100 on Sunday night (Monday, Manila time).

    Devin Booker added 20 points, five rebounds and five assists, and Deandre Ayton had 11 points and 15 rebounds for the Suns, a night after a 106-103 loss in the opener of the two-game set. The loss snapped the Suns' winning streak at nine.

    Buddy Hield scored 17 points for Sacramento. First-round draft pick Tyrese Haliburton added 15 points and six assists.

    Tied at 73 with 4:45 left in the third quarter, the Suns closed the period with a 17-5 run. Phoenix extended its lead to 107-88 on Booker's fast-break layup during an 18-5 run in the fourth.

    Bridges was 9 of 15 from the field, going 4 of 8 from long range. Johnson was 7 of 9, hitting 3 of 4 3-pointers. He made all four of his free throws.

    Chris Paul had eight points and 12 assists. The Phoenix newcomer spent much of the fourth quarter cheering on his teammates while casually perched on a barrier between the bench and the court.

    Ayton helped the Suns to a 44-39 edge in rebounds.

    TIP-INS

    Suns: The last time Phoenix played the same team in the same city on consecutive days during the regular season was Nov. 2-3, 1990, when it opened the season with two games against the Utah Jazz in the Tokyo Dome.

    Kings: The Kings were attempting to go 3-0 for the first time since 2002-03. … Owner Vivek Ranadive sat near midcourt, socially distanced from five others in the organization who also watched from courtside.

    UP NEXT

    Suns: Return to Phoenix to host New Orleans on Tuesday night.

    Kings: Host Denver on Tuesday night.

