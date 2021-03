Jae Crowder four-point play helps Suns overcome late Hawks rally

PHOENIX — Devin Booker scored 21 points, Dario Saric added 20 and the Phoenix Suns held on in the final minutes to beat the Atlanta Hawks, 117-110, on Tuesday night (Wednesday, Manila time).

The Suns have won six of their past seven games, while the Hawks have dropped four of five. Phoenix's Jae Crowder added 19 points and made 5 of 8 of his 3-point attempts.

Atlanta trailed for nearly the entire game until Trae Young made two free throws to tie it at 103-all with 3:31 remaining, but the Hawks could never get the lead. Deandre Ayton's putback after a Booker miss pushed the Suns ahead 111-108.

Crowder splashed home a 3-pointer — while getting fouled — and finished off the four-point play with a free throw to give Phoenix an insurmountable 115-108 advantage with 23 seconds left.

Ayton finished with 13 points and 14 rebounds, while Chris Paul had 12 points and eight assists.

Continue reading below ↓

Bogdan Bogdanovic led Atlanta with 22 points and Young had 19 points and 13 assists.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

The Hawks trailed by 12 points at halftime, but cut the Suns' advantage to 89-85 by the end of the third quarter. Atlanta made 12 of 18 shots (67%) from the field in the third.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Phoenix got some good production from the bench, especially Saric, who made 7 of 8 shots from the field, including all three of his 3-pointers. He added five rebounds and two assists in just 18 minutes.

Atlanta cut the lead to two early in the fourth, but Saric responded with a 3-pointer and a layup to push Phoenix's advantage back to 94-87. Saric added a perfect baseline bounce pass to a cutting Torrey Craig, who dunked to put the Suns ahead 98-90 a few minutes later.

The Suns pushed to a 64-52 halftime lead, getting a nice boost from the bench during their time on the floor. Saric led Phoenix with 13 points, while Crowder had 12 and Booker added 10.

Continue reading below ↓

Clint Capela and Young both had 10 points for the Hawks before the break. Capela finished with 14 points and 16 rebounds.

PHOTO: AP

TIP-INS

Hawks: F De'Andre Hunter didn't play because of right knee soreness. He's averaging 16 points and five rebounds.

Suns: F/C Frank Kaminsky was not available for the game because he was placed in the league's health and safety protocol. He's the fifth different Suns player who has missed time in the protocol. ... F Abdel Nader (right knee soreness) was also out. ... Mikal Bridges had a spectacular dunk with less than two minutes left, navigating around the Atlanta defense for a flush that put the Suns up 109-105.

Continue reading below ↓

UP NEXT

Hawks: At San Antonio on Thursday.

Suns: Host the Bulls on Wednesday.