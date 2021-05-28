COLUMN: Suns set in LA as Booker and Co. lose cool - and match

CHICAGO - The series lead looks thin as a Victoria Secret model's string bikini, just 2-1 with potentially four more games to go.

But for all intents and purposes, this first-round match-up is over and the defending champions can now send additional scouts to the Denver-Portland series, the winner of which the Lakers will face in Round 2.

When NBA analysts conduct an autopsy on the Suns' playoff corpse in the next few days, they will find out that the cause of death is Game 2, specifically the final 5:02 of the fourth quarter.

In that crucial sequence, the Suns were up 90-89. They had momentum and the energy of 11,919 screaming fans who were bathing in the excitement of witnessing a home playoff game for the first time in 11 years.

It was the perfect set-up for the Suns to rise and shine.

They faded, instead, and surrendered to the same symptoms that have dragged the carcasss of many other pretenders in past years.

A loss of poise and a lack of confidence.

That 19-12 closing run that the battle-tested Lakers unleashed in their 109-102 Game 2 triumph last Wednesday was the prelude to today's dominant, anti-climatic 109-95 finale.

Despite the noble effort of keeping Game 3 close at the half, 43-40, the Suns withered in the second half where they surrendered 66 points and didn't have any answers to the Lakers' two superstars.

LeBron James and Anthony Davis combined for 55 points, 17 rebounds and nine assists.

Besides being All-Stars and future Hall-of-Fame inductees, I just realized both are also, apparently, aspiring physicians.

James psyched himself up by making what he referred to as "mental adjustments" while A.D. diagnosed his own knee injury and told ESPN he might have "hyperextended it a little bit."

Bumps and bruises aside, the Lakers are healthy and dangerous.

THE SUNS, MEANWHILE, ARE FALLING INTO PIECES.

Devin Booker entered Staples Center as a dangerous scorer with a reputation for mayhem. His history includes dropping 70, 60 and 50 in a regular season game.

But he had never been to the playoffs. Never knew what it's like to be in an arena with 17 championship banners hanging in the rafters and with fans taunting and tormenting the visitors.

In his first acid test, DB took an F and scored only a harmless 19 points on 6-of-19 shooting, including just 1-for-4 from long distance.

Not only did he lose his touch, the inexperienced 24-year old gunner also lost his cool and was ejected by committing a flagrant 2 foul on serial thrash-talker and resident Laker irritant Dennis Schroder.

Developing an appetite for fighting and resorting to violence, usually are tell-tale signs or more things ominous.

Grief. Sadness. Desperation.

Where's the sun when you need it?

Apparently, it got left behind in Phoenix where Booker's bush league antics belong.

Game 4 is on Monday followed by Game 5 on Wednesday when I believe the Lakers will formally close out this brief and suddenly uninteresting, lopsided dance.

Phoenix was a good story this season, what with 51 wins, a great coaching job by Monty Williams, and the resurrection of Chris Paul.

But my elementary school teacher was right all along.

Despite its glare and glory, at some point, the sun always sets.