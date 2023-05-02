Anxious wait for Suns over Chris Paul fitness after leaving game early

DENVER — The playing status of Phoenix Suns point guard Chris Paul remains uncertain after leaving Game Two with groin tightness in the third quarter on Monday night (Tuesday, Manila time) against Denver.

"We'll find out more (Tuesday)," coach Monty Williams said after a 97-87 loss that allowed the Nuggets to take a 2-0 lead in the second-round series.

Asked if Paul might undergo an MRI, Williams responded: "We're not quite sure yet. We'll see."

Paul has a few days to recover. Game Three won't be until Friday in Phoenix.

Paul was boxing out Kentavious Caldwell-Pope when the Nuggets guard went up for an offensive rebound with just under five minutes left in the third quarter. Shortly after the play, Paul walked toward the bench and went to the locker room.

"He couldn't push off of it or anything," Williams explained. "We're not quite sure what it is right now, but it seems to be something in the groin area."

Paul had eight points and six assists in just over 25 minutes of action.

"I mean, it's an unfortunate event, obviously," Suns guard Devin Booker said. "I don't know what it is yet. I haven't really got to talk to him, but all we can do is hope he has a speedy recovery. We're going to be behind him. We're going to hold it down while he's out or if he's out. We'll just take it from there."

Paul, who turns 38 on Saturday, ranks fifth on the NBA's all-time playoff assists list and 11th in steals.