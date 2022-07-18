Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    NBA

    Wizards end Summer League with big win over Warriors

    by Associated Press
    Just now
    Devon Dotson and Jaime Echenique put up solid performances for Washington.
    PHOTO: AP

    QUENTON Jackson scored 18 points and Jaime Echenique added 17 points and 12 rebounds to help Washington beat Golden State, 87-77, in the NBA Summer League on Sunday in Las Vegas (Monday, Manila time).

    Devon Dotson and Pat Spencer added 11 points apiece for the Wizards.

    Mac McClung led Golden State with 14 points and six assists.

    Lester Quinones added 13 points and Alex Morales scored 10. James Wiseman finished with 11 points on 5-of-13 shooting with six rebounds and two blocks.

    RAPTORS 80, BUCKS 69

    Abu Kigab scored 15 points to lead six Toronto players in double figures and grabbed 10 rebounds to help the Raptors beat Milwaukee.

    Christian Vital, Ryan Hawkins and Christian Koloko added 11 points apiece for Toronto and Alex Barcell and Ron Harper Jr. each scored 10.

    Lindell Wigginton led the Bucks with 11 points and Dewan Hernandez scored 10.

    SUNS 84, PACERS 69

    Louis King hit four 3-pointers and finished with 14 points, Tyson Carter scored 12 and Phoenix beat Indiana.

    Kameron Taylor and Ish Wainwright added 11 points apiece for the Suns.

    David DiLeo, Jermaine Samuels Jr. and Kendall Brown each scored eight points for Indiana.

    PELICANS 107, THUNDER 71

    John Butler Jr. hit six 3-pointers and scored 25 points on 9-of-9 shooting, Elijah Stewart added 20 points and nine assists, and New Orleans cruised to a win over Oklahoma City.

    Dereon Seabron scored 19 points and grabbed eight rebounds for the Pelicans. Deividas Sirvydis had 17 points and Amadou Sow scored 10.

    Gabe Brown hit five 3s and led Oklahoma City with 23 points. Jaden Shackelford scored 15 and Vit Krejci added 13 points, eight rebounds, four assists and two blocks.

    JAZZ 82, NUGGETS 72

    Jared Butler had 14 points and six assists, Justin Robinson scored 12 points and Utah beat Denver.

    James Palmer Jr. added 10 points for the Jazz.

    Adonis Arms was the only Denver player to score in double figures, finishing with 20 points on 8-of-12 shooting, including 4 of 4 from 3-point range.

