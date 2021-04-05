Lakers injury update: Still no timetable for return of AD, LeBron, Drummond

WHILE there has been no setbacks in the injury recovery, Anthony Davis still has no timetable for a return to action.

The Lakers just are not rushing things, according to coach Frank Vogel.

Davis has been out seven weeks with a right calf strain.

“AD is still a ways away,” Vogel said on Sunday (Monday, Manila time).

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

“It’s still uncertain when he’ll return.”

“It’s just being cautious with making sure that the buildup is happening at the right pace and that this thing is fully behind him,” Vogel said.

It is also uncertain when LeBron James, with an ankle injury, and Andre Drummond, who bruised his big toe in his Lakers debut, will return.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos