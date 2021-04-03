Brad Stevens rooting for Isaiah Thomas to turn 10-day Pelicans deal into long-term contract

BOSTON Celtics coach Brad Stevens is pleased to see Isaiah Thomas get another shot in the NBA.

The former All-Star guard is reportedly joining the New Orleans Pelicans on a 10-day deal, and Stevens, who coached Thomas for several seasons, said he is rooting for the 32-year-old guard to get a long-term contract.

“I watched him play with Team USA, communicated with him a little bit around there … Really happy for him,” Stevens said on NBC Sports Boston.

“I can’t say enough good things about Isaiah … He was so special here and so special to be around that you want the best for him."

“This is a great opportunity … Sure Isaiah’s gonna kill it, when he gets that opportunity I’m sure it’s gonna lead to a long term opportunity as we all hope,” Stevens said.

Thomas last played in the NBA with the Washington Wizards in the 2019-2020 season. He was traded to the Clippers early last year and was waived.

He was included in Team USA in a Fiba AmeriCup qualifying game in February.