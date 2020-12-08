Steve Nash on forming a Nets Big Three, James Harden trade talk

STEVE Nash says there is no certainty whether a team will be successful with two or three superstars, saying he is focused on managing the minutes of the current Brooklyn Nets roster.

Responding to questions about the James Harden trade rumors, Nash said he’s not thinking about it and that he is concerned only about those in the roster.

“I love our guys and hopefully they all feel really valued and wanted and respected,” said Nash.

“We have so many guys that bring so much to the table so when I’m in the gym everyday I feel fortunate so hopefully they feel that, and they don’t feel that we’re looking out the window at greener pastures, bcause we love what we have here.”

Harden is reportedly demanding a trade out of Houston, and that Brooklyn is the preferred destination to join forces with Kevin Durant again.

The Nets also have Kyrie Irving, and Nash was asked to give his thoughts on having a big three instead of just two superstars.

“A lot of it comes down to how good is your depth and how good are the two stars versus the three stars and how’s the chemistry and all those ancillary factors that make it work or not work or allow you to get to the end of the road,” Nash added.

“There’s pros and cons to both, I don’t really think about it because I love the team we have, I love the group we have. Trying to find minutes for all the guys we have is a great headache to have and that’s all I’m focused on right now.”

