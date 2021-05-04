Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Steve Clifford clears protocols, set to rejoin Magic in game against Celtics

    by Associated Press
    3 hours ago
    PHOTO: AP

    ORLANDO, Florida — Orlando Magic coach Steve Clifford has cleared NBA health and safety protocols for COVID-19 and will return to the bench Wednesday night against Boston.

    The Magic said on Monday (Tuesday, Manila time) that Clifford would not coach that night's game at Detroit.

    Assistant Tyrone Corbin has served as acting coach.

    Clifford has missed the past five games because of COVID-19 protocols. He tested positive for the virus last month while in between two vaccination shots.

    PHOTO: AP

