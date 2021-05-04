Steve Clifford clears protocols, set to rejoin Magic in game against Celtics

ORLANDO, Florida — Orlando Magic coach Steve Clifford has cleared NBA health and safety protocols for COVID-19 and will return to the bench Wednesday night against Boston.

The Magic said on Monday (Tuesday, Manila time) that Clifford would not coach that night's game at Detroit.

PHOTO: AP

Assistant Tyrone Corbin has served as acting coach.

Continue reading below ↓

Clifford has missed the past five games because of COVID-19 protocols. He tested positive for the virus last month while in between two vaccination shots.

We are now on Quento! Download the app on Google Play or App Store and enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN