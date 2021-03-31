COLUMN: Stephen Smith's jab at ring-less Westbrook a fair assessment

CHICAGO - This was my reaction when Russell Westbrook registered 35 points, 14 rebounds and 21 assists in the Wizards' 132-124 win over the Pacers the other day.

A big yawn.

Look, I normally get giddy with triple-doubles but the impact of Westbrook's numerical feat was dulled by the fact that the Wizards tote a lousy 17-29 record and will not even get a whiff of a playoff berth.

It's kind of like a kid who does well in one exam but won't graduate anyway. Do you still give that child a ribbon?

I won't.

ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith didn't care, either, pointing out instead how Westbrook never bothered to develop his outside shot in the wake of how the 3 has morphed into the NBA's most important currency.

Smith argues that if Westbrook could consistently swish a jumper from midrange and beyond, he'd probably be a champ by now.

One headline screamed "slander."

Slander my foot. Smith's take was a legitimate assessment. Perhaps we can disagree with his verbiage or delivery but the correctness of the message was crystal clear.

As a universally recognized NBA expert, Stephen A's job is to formulate an educated opinion of a team or player. He is paid a reported $10 million a year, the highest in the business, to offer his perspective.

He lathers praise at times and criticizes on occasion. Unfortunately, pain is a consequence of telling the truth.

AND THAT'S WHERE RUSS ENTERS THE CROSSFIRE.

In this particular verbal spar, though, I don't label Smith's words as criticism. He merely expressed a point of accountability. And if the fans and some basketball bloggers don't know the difference, that's on them.

I get a similar dilemma here with some SPIN.ph readers who simply do not understand the concept of a column. So I simply stopped explaining. I can't be a teacher and a columnist at the same time. I don't get paid extra for double-tasking.

"A championship don't change my life. I'm happy," Westbrook insists.

Sweet. I'm so glad he is happy. That destroys the myth that he is an eternal malcontent.

But there are thousands and thousands of unhappy OKC Thunder fans who invested their emotions on him year after year for 12 years and never got a ring to show for all the love.

That's the gist of Smith's argument, I believe.

Westbrook then went on to say, "I know a lot of players who won championships that are miserable."

Well, I also know a lot of people who minimize achievements that they themselves cannot attain. Westbrook should be whistled for an errant thought. I was a debater in college and we call such statements a non sequitur.

Off the court, Westrbrook is a great guy who has done so much for his community . He deserves a statue for that.

On the NBA court, however, he is not a champion and there's nothing wrong with pointing that out, either.

At the end of the day, Russell Westbrook is a public sports figure who is fair game to analysts and commentators.

And as long as the vitriol isn't personal and doesn't drag his loved ones in the arena, I don't see any foul.

If you do, that's on you.