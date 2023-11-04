Stephen Curry's last-second layup lifts Warriors over Thunder

OKLAHOMA CITY — Stephen Curry scored 30 points, including the winning layup with 0.2 seconds left, to help the Golden State Warriors defeat the Oklahoma City Thunder, 141-139, on Friday night (Saturday, Manila time) in the teams' first In-Season Tournament game.

Initially, it was ruled no basket because of offensive goaltending. The call was overturned, and the Warriors claimed their second straight last-second victory. On Wednesday, Klay Thompson scored with less than a second remaining to seal a win over Sacramento.

Dario Saric scored 20 points and Chris Paul had 13 assists for Golden State, which improved to 5-1.

Lu Dort scored 29 points, Chet Holmgren scored 24 and Josh Giddey scored 14 of 18 in the fourth quarter for the Thunder. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City's leading scorer this season, sat out with a sprained left knee.

Golden State hit seven 3-pointers in the first quarter to take a 38-33 lead. Saric scored 11 points as a reserve in the period.

PHOTO: AP

Curry threw a no-look lob from beyond the 3-point line to Gary Payton II for a dunk that gave the Warriors a 50-44 lead. Golden State hit six more 3-pointers in the second quarter to lead 69-67 at halftime. Thompson's leaning 3-pointer at the buzzer was called no good on the floor, and that ruling held up after review.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Dort scored 11 points in just over four minutes at the start of the third quarter to give the Thunder an 85-80 lead. The Warriors rallied, and the game was tied at 106 heading into the fourth quarter.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Oklahoma City's Isaiah Joe hit a 3-pointer and was fouled with 9:15 to go. He made the free throw to give the Thunder a 118-115 lead, and the game remained close the rest of the way.

UP NEXT

Warriors. Host Minnesota on Nov. 14 in next In-Season Tournament game. At Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday in a regular game.

Thunder: At Sacramento on Nov. 10 in next In-Season Tournament game. Host Atlanta Hawks on Monday in a regular game.

Get more of the latest sports news & updates on SPIN.ph