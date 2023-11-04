Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Stephen Curry's last-second layup lifts Warriors over Thunder

    Warriors claim their second straight last-second victory
    by cliff brunt, ap
    3 hours ago
    PHOTO: AP

    OKLAHOMA CITY — Stephen Curry scored 30 points, including the winning layup with 0.2 seconds left, to help the Golden State Warriors defeat the Oklahoma City Thunder, 141-139, on Friday night (Saturday, Manila time) in the teams' first In-Season Tournament game.

    Initially, it was ruled no basket because of offensive goaltending. The call was overturned, and the Warriors claimed their second straight last-second victory. On Wednesday, Klay Thompson scored with less than a second remaining to seal a win over Sacramento.

    Dario Saric scored 20 points and Chris Paul had 13 assists for Golden State, which improved to 5-1.

    Lu Dort scored 29 points, Chet Holmgren scored 24 and Josh Giddey scored 14 of 18 in the fourth quarter for the Thunder. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City's leading scorer this season, sat out with a sprained left knee.

    Golden State hit seven 3-pointers in the first quarter to take a 38-33 lead. Saric scored 11 points as a reserve in the period.

    Draymond Green, Steph Curry

    Curry threw a no-look lob from beyond the 3-point line to Gary Payton II for a dunk that gave the Warriors a 50-44 lead. Golden State hit six more 3-pointers in the second quarter to lead 69-67 at halftime. Thompson's leaning 3-pointer at the buzzer was called no good on the floor, and that ruling held up after review.

    Dort scored 11 points in just over four minutes at the start of the third quarter to give the Thunder an 85-80 lead. The Warriors rallied, and the game was tied at 106 heading into the fourth quarter.

      Oklahoma City's Isaiah Joe hit a 3-pointer and was fouled with 9:15 to go. He made the free throw to give the Thunder a 118-115 lead, and the game remained close the rest of the way.

      UP NEXT

      Warriors. Host Minnesota on Nov. 14 in next In-Season Tournament game. At Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday in a regular game.

      Thunder: At Sacramento on Nov. 10 in next In-Season Tournament game. Host Atlanta Hawks on Monday in a regular game.

