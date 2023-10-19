Steph Curry nails go-ahead triple as Warriors squeak past Kings

STEPHEN Curry hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 6.1 seconds left and scored 16 of his 30 points in the final 4:46 as Golden State ran its preseason winning streak to four games and sent Sacramento to its fourth straight loss, 116-115, on Wednesday in San Francisco (Thursday, Manila time).

Curry hit eight 3-pointers for Golden State (4-0), including four late in the fourth quarter as the Warriors outscored the Kings (0-4) by 14 in the final period. He added five assists and four rebounds.

Jonathan Kuminga had 18 points and Andrew Wiggins scored 16 for the Warriors.

Second-round pick Trayce Jackson-Davis, acquired in a trade with Washington, started and finished with 13 points and 10 rebounds.

Chris Paul had 13 points, nine assists and six rebounds off the bench.

De’Aaron Fox scored 25 points and Keegan Murray added 24 for the Kings. Domantas Sabonis pitched in with 12 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists.

Colby Jones, a second-round selection acquired in a trade with Charlotte, hit two 3-pointers and scored 10 in 15 minutes.

Murray and Davion Mitchell each had 14 points by halftime and the Kings led 56-49.

