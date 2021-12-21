Steph Curry, Warriors use huge fourth quarter to beat Kings

SAN FRANCISCO — Stephen Curry scored 30 points as the Warriors celebrated him for the 3-point record in his first game since breaking Ray Allen's mark, and Golden State held off the Sacramento Kings, 113-98, on Monday night (Tuesday, Manila time) in a matchup of short-handed rivals.

Curry received a video tribute in the first quarter with highlights of the two-time MVP setting the record during the Warriors' 105-96 victory over the Knicks last Tuesday at Madison Square Garden. He passed Allen's 2,973 3s that were tops for 10 years.

Fans jumped to their feet during the first-quarter timeout to give the reigning scoring champion a long ovation. Curry returned to the court, patted his chest and waved to acknowledge the love and support.

Draymond Green notched his franchise-leading 31st career triple-double and first this season with 16 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists on a night his son, Draymond Jr., was just as big of a star working as a towel and equipment kid.

The Warriors needed a big fourth quarter to beat the Kings.

Buddy Hield hit a 3-pointer with 1:34 remaining in the third before Gary Payton II scored five straight points, getting a steal from Hield on the way to a layup and an 84-79 Warriors lead heading into the final 12 minutes.

Golden State missed starters Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole, with Damion Lee stepping into the starting lineup and rookie seventh overall draft pick Jonathan Kuminga making his second straight start and second of his career.

Lee made his first six shots and finished 7 of 8 for 18 points.

Tyrese Haliburton had 24 points and 11 assists to lead Sacramento, which was down six players plus interim head coach Alvin Gentry. Assistant Doug Christie stepped in as acting coach.

Harrison Barnes scored 19 points against his former Warriors team, and Hield wound up with 18.

Stephen Curry shoots from the stands prior to the Golden State Warriors game against the Sacramento Kings. PHOTO: AP

STAYING SAFE

Rick Celebrini, Warriors Vice President of Player Health and Performance, met with the team before the game with reminders about being vigilant to stay safe given the recent coronavirus breakouts.

"It's nerve-racking for everybody," coach Steve Kerr said. "Rick Celebrini just addressed the guys in our walkthrough about the importance of just being as smart as possible and wearing masks as often as we can and doing all the things that are recommended. It's tough to be back in this state, but tough for everybody all over the world."

EQUIPMENT KID

Green's adorable 4-year-old son got to work as helper to longtime Warriors equipment guru, director of team operations Eric Housen.

The boy handed Curry his mask during the second quarter and ran to help whenever needed, folding towels and shooting shirts under Housen's guidance. "DJ" even got a pep talk and some acknowledgment from associate head coach Mike Brown, then a timeout dance with Juan Toscano-Anderson midway through the fourth.

TIP-INS

Kings: Joining Gentry in the health and safety protocols are Marvin Bagley III, Davion Mitchell Terence Davis, Alex Len and De'Aaron Fox. … Richaun Holmes also missed his seventh straight game with a right eye injury. ... Christie ran 15 sets of arena stairs before the game.

Warriors: Golden State is 30-1 when Green gets a triple-double. ... Kerr was named U.S. coach for the 2024 Paris Olympics and was presented with a Kerr No. 24 jersey before the game by Grant Hill. ... Andre Iguodala reached 5,000 career field goals. ... Golden State improved to a league-best 15-2 at home.

UP NEXT

Kings: Host the Clippers on Wednesday night having won the first two matchups this season.

Warriors: Host Memphis on Thursday night having lost 104-101 in overtime in the first meeting of the season in San Francisco on Oct. 28.

