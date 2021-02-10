Warriors ride huge third-quarter to end five-game run of futility in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO — Stephen Curry scored 32 points and the Golden State Warriors dominated San Antonio, 114-91, on Tuesday night (Wednesday, Manila time), snapping the Spurs' three-game winning streak.

Golden State ended a five-game losing streak in San Antonio. Eric Paschall had 15 points and Andrew Wiggins added 14 for the Warriors.

Rudy Gay scored 17 points, Trey Lyles had 15 and Keldon Johnson and Patty Mills had 13 apiece for San Antonio.

It was the Spurs' final home game before embarking on their annual nearly month-long road trip while the city's Stock Show & Rodeo is held at the AT&T Center.

After blowing a 14-point lead in a 105-100 loss to San Antonio on Monday, Golden State did not let up in the second night of a back-to-back.

The Warriors drove the lane and found teammates open behind the 3-point line for the second straight night, but were unable to connect on those attempts early.

Reserve guard Damion Lee changed that, hitting three 3-pointers in scoring 11 points in a five-minute stretch bridging the first and second quarters.

The Warriors finished 17 for 40 on 3-pointers and shot 46% overall.

The Spurs received their own spark off the bench with Lyles scoring nine points in the first half after entering the game with 3:21 left in the opening quarter. Lyles, who was averaging 10.8 minutes in 12 games this season, played 26 minutes.

The Warriors went on a 20-2 run in the third, capped by a 3-pointer by Kelly Oubre Jr. for a 73-55 lead midway through the quarter. Golden state extended the lead to 86-65 on Kent Bazemore's 3-pointer off a Curry assist with 2:31 remaining in the period.

Oubre finished with 12 points and Bazemore added 10.

The Spurs were without injured starters Derrick White and LaMarcus Aldridge, who has a sore right hip. White sat out the second night of a back-to-back for injury rehabilitation after missing 12 straight games earlier this season with a fractured left second toe.

TIP-INS

Warriors: Golden State won the first and last games of its four-game road trip, losing twice by a combined seven points. … The Warriors used the same starting lineup despite a back-to-back. … Golden State's previous victory in San Antonio was Nov. 2, 2017, when Curry, Klay Thompson and Kevin Durant all scored 20-plus points in a 112-92 victory. The Warriors are 3-41 there.

Spurs: Aldridge missed his fourth straight game with a sore right hip. Coach Gregg Popovich said Aldridge will be re-evaluated in four to five days after receiving a shot Tuesday for the pain in his hip. ... Rookie guard Devin Vassell made his first career start. Vassell is the first lottery pick selected by the Spurs to start as a rookie since Tim Duncan in 1997. … Keldon Johnson is averaging 9.5 points in his last four games after scoring at least 12 points in his previous seven contests.

UP NEXT

Warriors: Host Orlando on Friday to open a four-game homestand.

Spurs: Open a seven-game road trip Friday against the Atlanta Hawks.