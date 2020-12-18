Steph Curry typifies hot shooting as Warriors nip Kings

STEPH Curry sustained his sizzling preseason form, catching fire in the Golden State Warriors’ 113-109 win over the Sacramento Kings on Friday, Manila time.

The Warriors sniper drained six triples on the way to back-to-back 29-point games to lead his team’s second win in three games.

Curry shot 9-of-23 from the field, including 6-of-13 from beyond the arc and added six rebounds, three assists, and three steals in 29 minutes.

New recruit Kelly Oubre Jr. provided ample support with 22 points, built around four treys, four boards, and one assist in 23 minutes, while Andrew Wiggins added 19 points on three triples in 31 minutes as the Warriors buried 20-of-43 three-pointers as a unit.

Kelly Oubre Jr. looks to pass over defender Harrison Barnes.

Harrison Barnes led the Kings with 19 points, five boards, two steals, and one assist in 26 minutes, while Hassan Whiteside added 12 points, nine boards, three blocks, and one assist in 19 minutes off the bench in a losing cause.

