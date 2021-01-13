Walker leads balanced attack as Spurs clip Thunder for 2,200th win since 1976

Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    OKLAHOMA CITY — Lonnie Walker IV scored 24 points and San Antonio beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 112-102 on Tuesday night (Wednesday, Manila time), allowing the Spurs to finish a five-game trip with four wins.

    Keldon Johnson added 18 points for the Spurs, who won their 2,200th game since joining the NBA in 1976. The Spurs committed a season-low four turnovers.

    Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led Oklahoma City with 20 points while Hamidou Diallo scored 16. The Thunder are 0-4 this season at Chesapeake Energy Arena but 5-1 on the road. Oklahoma City's next three games are at home.

    The Spurs led 51-43 at halftime before Oklahoma City started the third quarter on an 11-3 run to tie the game. Walker and Trey Lyles each hit a 3-pointer to rebuild the Spurs' lead to 62-55 and they never trailed again.

    A 3-pointer by Patty Mills, who scored 17 points, gave San Antonio its largest lead at 85-75 with 10:49 left. The Thunder closed within four points several times after that, the last at 104-100 with 2:25 left, but missed a chance to draw closer when Al Horford missed a 3-point attempt. The Spurs hit all six of their free throws in the final minute.

    Patty Mills tries to block Theo Maledon's shot.

    TIP-INS

    Spurs: DeMar DeRozan missed a second straight game for personal reasons … With 13 points, LaMarcus Aldridge moved past John Stockton into 47th place on the NBA's all-time scoring list. Aldridge has 19,720 points. Aldridge also moved up a spot to 70th on the NBA's career list for blocked shots. His two against the Thunder gave him 1,118. ... Dejounte Murray received a technical foul with 9:13 left in the third quarter after the Spurs had rebounded a missed Oklahoma City shot.

    Thunder: Oklahoma City entered the game averaging 13.6 3-pointers per game but went 7 of 26 from behind the arc. ... Gilgeous-Alexander fell a rebound shy of his second double-double of the season.

    UP NEXT

    Spurs: Host the Houston Rockets for a pair of games on Thursday and Saturday.

    Thunder: Host the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday as part of a four-game homestand.
