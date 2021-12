Spurs hand Lakers 4th straight loss in final game at Staples Center

LOS ANGELES — Keita Bates-Diop scored a career-high 30 points, and the San Antonio Spurs routed the slumping Los Angeles Lakers 138-110 on Thursday night (Friday, Manila time) in the final event at Staples Center under the 22-year-old arena's original name.

Spurs vs Lakers recap

LeBron James had 36 points and nine rebounds and Russell Westbrook scored 30 points for Los Angeles, which has lost four straight for the first time this season amid COVID-19 roster chaos. The Lakers are playing without coach Frank Vogel and five players under the NBA's health and safety protocols, and they're 0-4 since Anthony Davis injured his left knee in Minnesota last week.

Derrick White had 23 points and Lonnie Walker added 21 in the third victory in four games for the Spurs, who hit 18 3-pointers while completing a two-game sweep of the two NBA tenants of the downtown Los Angeles arena.

The building is changing its name to Crypto.com Arena on Christmas under what's believed to be the richest naming rights agreement in sports history. The cryptocurrency platform and exchange is paying more than $700 million over 20 years to put its name on a building that has hosted countless major sports and entertainment events since it opened in 1999 — and has been home to six Lakers championship teams.

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

San Antonio took an early double-digit lead on Thursday and comfortably won back-to-back games for the first time since Dec. 4 despite a subpar game from leading scorer Dejounte Murray, who went 3 for 16.

Bates-Diop, the fourth-year NBA journeyman who's averaging 3.8 points per game this season, scored 11 points in the third quarter. He finished with five 3-pointers.

Dwight Howard got out of the protocols and played 22 minutes as Los Angeles' starting center, but the Lakers still were without Avery Bradley, Kent Bazemore, Malik Monk, Austin Reaves and Trevor Ariza, who went into the protocols earlier in the day.

Los Angeles (16-17) is back under .500 for the first time since Nov. 26.

San Antonio hit nine 3-pointers and jumped to a 15-point lead in the first half even though James had 23 points and was visibly frustrated at times with his teammates' shortcomings.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

TIP-INS

Spurs: They also played in the Lakers' final game at the Forum on May 23, 1999. Tim Duncan scored 33 points then as San Antonio completed a four-game sweep of Los Angeles in the second round of the postseason. Gregg Popovich was in his third year as coach.

Lakers: Interim head coach David Fizdale ran the bench for the second straight game. He said Vogel texts him a list of observations at halftime while watching on television. Fizdale and assistant coach Phil Handy both got technical fouls for arguing with officials. ... Davis watched from the bench in a blue sweatsuit while missing his third game. The oft-injured star won't be reevaluated until late next month.

Continue reading below ↓

STAPLES' REMOVER

Signs, advertising boards and innumerable smaller details have been changed at the arena to erase the Staples Center name, which has illogical — but undeniable — sentimental meaning to Los Angeles sports fans who have equated the name of an office-supply retail chain with the center of the basketball universe for more than two decades.

The Lakers recognized the attachment and honored the name change with a pregame video highlighting the team's greatest moments in its arena. Fans got a commemorative ticket and a gold T-shirt replicating the first shirt given away by the team at this arena during the 2000 playoffs.

In a halftime ceremony, former Lakers stars Robert Horry, Metta Sandiford-Artest, Luke Walton, Byron Scott and Gary Payton stood around a Staples court logo with the franchise's six championship trophies earned in this building.

UP NEXT

Spurs: Host Detroit on Sunday.

Lakers: Host Brooklyn on Saturday.

Continue reading below ↓

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.