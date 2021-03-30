Spurs try to fill frontcourt void after Aldridge departure by signing Gorgui Dieng

Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs have signed center Gorgui Dieng, adding a nine-year veteran to the front line following the departure of LaMarcus Aldridge.

    The 6-10 Dieng was waived by Memphis last week after averaging 7.9 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists over 22 games this season.

    Aldridge averaged 19.5 points and 8.0 rebounds in 5 1/2 seasons for the Spurs before they removed the 35-year-old from the rotation earlier this month while searching for a potential trade.

    The Spurs bought out Aldridge's contract and he said he plans to play for the Brooklyn Nets.

