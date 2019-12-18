Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Wed, Dec 18
    NBA

    Anthony Davis sits out Lakers-Pacers game due to ankle sprain

    by Associated Press
    17 hours ago
    PHOTO: AP

    INDIANAPOLIS — All-Star forward Anthony Davis sat out Tuesday night's showdown (Wednesday, Manila time) between the Los Angeles Lakers and Indiana Pacers.

    Less than an hour after coach Frank Vogel said Davis would be a game-time decision, the team put him on the inactive list with a sprained right ankle.

    Davis has played a key role in the Lakers' early-season success. At 24-3, they have the best record in the league. And the Lakers have won 14 consecutive road games.

    A win at Indiana would give the Lakers a chance to match the league record for consecutive road wins Thursday at Milwaukee. Los Angeles won 16 straight road games in 1971-72.

    Davis was replaced in the lineup by Jared Dudley.

    Davis is averaging 27.4 points, 9.3 rebounds and 2.6 blocks this season. He came to the Lakers in a summer trade.

    Read Next
    read more stories about:
    Recommended Videos
    Sorry, no results found for
    Read the Story →
    PHOTO: AP

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
    POLL

      Retake this Poll
      • Quiz

      Quiz Result
      Take this Quiz Again