    Spencer Dinwiddie nails jumper in dying moments as Nets deal Pacers sixth straight loss

    by michael marot, ap
    1 Hour ago
    PHOTO: AP

    INDIANAPOLIS — Spencer Dinwiddie made a 21-foot jumper with five seconds left on Monday night (Tuesday, Manila time) to give the Brooklyn Nets a 106-105 victory over the Indiana Pacers.

    Dinwiddie finished with 21 points.

    The lead changed hands three times in the final 27 seconds and wasn't decided until Malcolm Brogdon's 3-pointer at the buzzer came up short. Brooklyn has won two straight at Indianapolis for the first time since 2012-13.

    Domantas Sabonis had 23 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists for his fourth triple-double this season. T.J. Warren added 19 points but couldn't prevent the Pacers from extending their losing streak to a season-high six games.

    The Pacers, who won the first two games in this season's series, took a 78-76 lead after Doug McDermott's four-point play in the final minute of the third quarter.

    Indiana kept the lead until Joe Harris made a 3-point to give Brooklyn a 104-103 advantage with 27 seconds left.

    The Pacers answered with a layup from Sabonis before Dinwiddie gave Brooklyn the lead with his jumper on the Nets' final possession.

    TIP-INS

    Nets: Dinwiddie also had 11 assists. ... DeAndre Jordan had 11 points and 19 rebounds — the 20th time this season he's had double-digit rebounds off the bench. ... Harris finished with 15 points, Jarrett Allen had 13 and both players grabbed eight rebounds. ... Caris LeVert had 11 points, ending his career-high streak of consecutive 20-point games at three. ... The Nets were 12 of 37 on 3s.

    Pacers: Myles Turner scored 13 points in the first half, more than he had posted in any game since Jan. 13, and finished with 15. ... Victor Oladipo had 12 points and McDermott wound up with 13. ... Indiana was 7 of 30 on 3s and has now allowed 45 3s in its last three games. ... The Pacers had won 11 of the previous 12 games in this series, including two this season at Brooklyn.

    ALL TOGETHER

    The Pacers finally had their projected starting lineup intact: Brogdon, Oladipo, Warren, Sabonis and Turner.

    It didn't make a difference Monday but coach Nate McMillan hopes that changes soon.

    "It's only taken, what, 53 games to get to this point?" McMillan said. "But we have a chance now to establish this group and build off that."

    IRVING UPDATE

    Kyrie Irving missed another game with a sprained right knee and it remains unclear when he'll return.

    Before the game, coach Kenny Atkinson said he didn't have any update on Irving and he's also unsure what he'll do with the lineups once the star guard is healthy.

    "It's kind of like let's cross that bridge when we get to it," Atkinson said. "It's going to be a tough decision because we've got three guys who are playing really well."

    UP NEXT

    Nets: Will try to stop a six-game losing streak against Toronto on Wednesday in Brooklyn.

    Pacers: Hosts Milwaukee on Wednesday, trying to snap a four-game skid in the series.

    PHOTO: AP

