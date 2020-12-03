Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Pistons to sign LiAngelo Ball to one-year non-guaranteed deal

    by noah trister, ap
    Just now

    DETROIT — The Detroit Pistons have agreed to a non-guaranteed deal with LiAngelo Ball, according to a person with knowledge of the agreement.

    The person spoke on condition of anonymity on Wednesday night (Thursday, Manila time) because the deal had not been announced.

    Ball is the brother of New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball and Charlotte Hornets lottery pick LaMelo Ball. LiAngelo Ball spent some time working out for the G League's Oklahoma City Blue this year.

    The Athletic and Stadium first reported the deal with the Pistons.

    LiAngelo Ball started the 2017-18 college season with UCLA, but he was involved in a shoplifting scandal during a team trip to China. UCLA suspended him, and he ended up leaving school. He and LaMelo signed with a Lithuanian club.

    LiAngelo Ball entered the 2018 NBA draft and was not selected.

