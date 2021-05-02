COLUMN: Sorry, no amount of CPR can save these fumbling Bulls

CHICAGO - In the course of this horrid 26-38 season, a weird one that has been interrupted by injuries and health protocols, the Chicago Bulls have had a series of unfortunate collapses.

It happened again today and it took a lot of willpower not to hurl a chair on the TV set while watching the Atlanta Hawks go on a blistering 17-2 third-quarter run that erased an 11-point deficit on the way to a disheartening 108-97 Bulls defeat.

As collapses go, this last episode appears to have used up what little room is left for recovery. With eight games remaining in their schedule, the Bulls are three full games behind for the 10th and last spot in the play-in tournament.

Don't bother calling the doctor. Summon the coroner instead and remind him or her to bring a toe tag.

Just days before, the city of Chicago had announced that beginning on May 7, when the Boston Celtics come to town, some 5,250 fans or 25 percent of arena capacity will be allowed to enter the United Center.

Man, I love my Bulls, but you gotta be one of these three if you still want to make a trip to Jordan's House despite the ongoing train wreck.

A blindly loyal super fan with plenty of dollars to spare.

A glutton for punishment.

Or a sucker for fond farewells.

So what happened to the Nikola Vucevic trade that was intended to push the Bulls to the playoffs while making a lot of noise in the East?

It hasn't worked out.

In the 23 games since acquiring Vucevic, the Bulls are a languid 8-15. They are currently 19th in offensive rating at 110.9 and the 112.5 points per game that they surrender puts them 18th in defensive rating.

The 30-year old Vucevic, who makes $26 million this season plus another $46 million until 2023, averages 22.3 points, 10.9 rebounds and 3.6 assists per.

But with his presence showing little impact in the team's overall success, those numbers mean so little.

A LEGIT CENTER AT 6-FOOT-11 AND 260 POUNDS, VUCEVIC IS NOT THE CENTER OF ALL THE BULLS' WOES.

Among 30 teams, per BasketballReference.com, the Bulls are 27th in blocks, 28th in steals and dead last in free-throw attempts.

And their point guard situation is, let's just say, not so bullish.

Kobe White, the primary ball handler with 46 starts, is averaging 14.8 points but he is shooting just 41.3 percent from the field and 34.5 percent from 3. T

Not only are those percentages awful for a kid with his itchy fingers, White's assists to turnover ratio is a dreadful 4.7 to 2.2.

As for White's back-up, Tomas Satoranski is oxymoronic in a way that he is a spare tire with so little to spare. Just eight points and 4.8 assists with 1.7 turnovers in relief work.

I'm tempted to use Zach Lavine as an excuse.

But sorry, the Bulls were already bad before their sizzling All-Star caught Covid and had to enter the league's health and safety protocols last April 15. Since then, Chicago has lost six of 10 including three straight.

With little hope left to make a playoffs appearance, the Bulls should consider bringing in a dangerous and effective weapon for next season.

A tank.

If you know what I mean.