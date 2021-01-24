Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    NBA

    Shorthanded Wizards fill roster by adding free agent centers Alex Len, Jordan Bell

    by Associated Press
    3 hours ago
    Alex Len joins the Washington Wizards after being waived by the Toronto Raptors.
    PHOTO: AP

    WASHINGTON — The shorthanded Washington Wizards signed free agent centers Alex Len and Jordan Bell on Saturday (Sunday, Manila time), trying to fill out a roster decimated by COVID-19 and injuries.

    The Wizards have scrapped six games since a win over Phoenix on Jan. 11 made them 3-8. They're scheduled to play Sunday at San Antonio.

    Six Washington players have tested positive for the coronavirus and three other players were sidelined after contact tracing determined they might have been exposed to the illness.

    Starting center Thomas Bryant is out for the season with an injured left knee and point guard Russell Westbrook is still dealing with a left quadriceps injury.

    The 7-foot Len averaged 7.9 points and 6.2 rebounds in 474 games over eight seasons with Phoenix, Atlanta, Sacramento and Toronto. He played seven games for the Raptors this season.

    The 27-year-old from Ukraine played at Maryland before he was the fifth overall pick by Phoenix in the 2013 draft.

    The 6-8 Bell averaged 3.8 points and 3.1 rebounds in 154 games over three seasons with Golden State, Minnesota and Memphis. The 26-year-old hadn't played in the NBA this season.

