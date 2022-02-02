Warriors missing Big Four nip Spurs to stretch streak to seven

SAN ANTONIO — Jordan Poole had 31 points, including a go-ahead 3-pointer with 17.9 seconds remaining, and the short-handed Golden State Warriors beat the San Antonio Spurs, 124-120, on Tuesday night (Wednesday, Manila time) for their seventh straight victory.

Golden State rallied from a 17-point deficit despite being without Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins on the second night of a back-to-back.

Damion Lee had 21 points for the Warriors and Moses Moody added 20.

Dejounte Murray led San Antonio with 27 points, nine rebounds and nine assists. Murray had a pair of baskets in the final minute, including a 15-footer that gave the Spurs a 120-119 lead with 40 seconds remaining.

Poole put Golden State back ahead from the left corner after several players dove on the floor for a loose ball in a wild scramble following a Warriors miss.

San Antonio led by as many as 17 points in the second half, but Golden State's depleted roster fought back. Lee's 3-pointer with 2 minutes to go gave the Warriors a 117-1114 lead, their first since the game's opening minute. Lee's previous 3-pointer cut the Spurs' lead to 114-112.

Golden State rookie Jonathan Kuminga's had a 3-pointer and a breakaway windmill dunk in a 26-10 run to take the lead. Kuminga finished with 19 points.

Golden State was also without Andre Iguodala, Otto Porter Jr. and Nemanja Bjelica.

The Warriors lost Gary Payton to a leg injury in the fourth quarter and the Spurs lost centers Jakob Poeltl and Jock Landale after both were hit in the head in the first half.

Steph Curry sits out on the second night of a back-to-back. PHOTO: AP

TIP-INS

Warriors: Golden State coach Steve Kerr said Curry injured his left toe in the third quarter of Monday's game in Houston. Curry still scored 21 of his 40 points in the fourth quarter of the Warriors' 122-108 victory. … Kerr was asked if it was an easy decision to rest his players against the Spurs. "It was an easy choice because they are genuinely nursing injuries," Kerr said. … Payton exited with 6:23 remaining in the game with an apparent left knee injury. Payton was helped up but walked off on his own while limping slightly. … Thompson missed the game as injury management in his return from right Achilles' tendon surgery. Wiggins sat due to a sore left knee. Green and Bjelica were both out due to back injuries. Iguodala had a hip injury and Porter was out for injury management on his left foot. … The Warriors are 22-8 against Western Conference teams.

Spurs: Poeltl exited the game with 7:20 remaining in the second quarter after being hit in the face on a foul by Kuminga. Poeltl had his hands on his knees for a minute before checking if his nose was bleeding and if his front tooth was loose. Poeltl let out some frustration on the ensuing play with a huge dunk but left the game two minutes later. … Murray had 321 points, 121 rebounds and 139 assists in January, becoming the first player in franchise history to reach those statistical numbers in any calendar month. He also set a franchise record with four triple-doubles in a month. … Keita Bates-Diop returned after sitting out while in the league's health and safety protocols. … The Spurs are 10-16 at home. … White had 25 points in San Antonio's 112-107 victory over Golden State on Dec. 5.

UP NEXT

Warriors: Host Sacramento on Thursday.

Spurs: Host Houston on Thursday.

