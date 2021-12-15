KD, Mills carry undermanned Nets to OT win over Raptors

NEW YORK — Patty Mills made a 3-pointer to force overtime, Kevin Durant had 34 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists, and the Brooklyn Nets beat the Toronto Raptors, 131-129, on Tuesday night (Wednesday, Manila time).

Durant was upgraded from questionable just before the game because Brooklyn has seven players in the NBA's health and safety protocol, including starters James Harden, LaMarcus Aldridge and DeAndre' Bembry. He responded to the last-minute add with his 14th triple-double of his career.

Brooklyn won their third straight, with Mills adding 30 points, Kessler Edwards contributing 17, Nic Claxton chipping in 16 and Blake Griffin recording 13 before fouling out in overtime.

The loss snapped a two-game winning streak for Toronto (12-15). Fred VanVleet led the Raptors with 31. Gary Trent Jr. and Pascal Siakam each finished with 25.

Scottie Barnes had 23, but missed what would have been a game-winning, buzzer-beating 3-pointer in overtime.

Continue reading below ↓

Trailing by 10 entering the third quarter, Toronto outscored Brooklyn 44-25 to take a 100-91 advantage going into the fourth. But Brooklyn outscored Toronto 26-11 over the first 7:18 of the fourth quarter, regaining the lead, 109-108, on a Mills 3 with 7:12 left, and his left side 3 with 4:43 left extended the lead to 117-111.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

It didn't last. Barnes knocked down two 3s to tie the game, and Trent 3 with 1:21 left gave the Raptors a 120-117 lead, which held until Mills' 3 with 13 seconds left forced overtime.

Kevin Durant goes 12 for 29 in 48 minutes of action. PHOTO: AP

UP NEXT

Raptors: Host Golden State on Saturday night.

Nets: Host Philadelphia on Thursday night.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.