Sharife Cooper nails last-gasp triple to lift Hawks over Pacers

LAS VEGAS — Sharife Cooper made a go-ahead, 3-pointer just before the buzzer that lifted the Atlanta Hawks to an 84-83 win over the Indiana Pacers in the NBA Summer League on Tuesday night (Wednesday, Manila time).

Cooper scored 21 points — making 5-of-8 3-pointers — and had nine assists.

Atlanta drafted the 6-foot-1, 180-pound guard with the No. 48 overall pick after he entered the draft following his freshman season at Auburn.

Jalen Johnson, drafted No. 20 overall from Duke, had 18 points and 10 rebounds for the Hawks. Atlanta's Skylar Mays, a second-round pick last year, scored 16 points.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Chris Duarte, selected No. 13 out of Oregon, led Indiana with 21 points and seven rebounds.

Second-year pro Cassius Stanley scored 14 points, third-year pro Oshae Brissett had 13 points and Isaiah Jackson, taken with the No. 22 pick, added 13 points.

Cooper's game-winning shot from the corner, in front of the Pacers' bench, was the eighth lead change in the fourth quarter.

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.