OKLAHOMA CITY — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored a career-high 32 points, and the Oklahoma City Thunder rolled past the Phoenix Suns, 126-108, on Friday night (Saturday, Manila time).

Dennis Schroder scored 24 points and Danilo Gallinari scored 22 for the Thunder, who shot 56.3 percent from the field. Oklahoma City has won three straight and eight of 11 to even its record at 14-14.

PHOTO: AP

Continue reading below ↓

Ricky Rubio scored 24 points for the Suns. Devin Booker returned to Phoenix's starting lineup after missing three games with a right forearm contusion. He finished with 18 points, seven below his average.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

The Thunder had rallied from 26 points down against Chicago to win on Monday and from 24 points down against Memphis to claim a victory Wednesday. This time, the Thunder controlled most of the game. Oklahoma City led 57-50 at halftime behind 15 points from Gilgeous-Alexander.

Gallinari hit a 3-pointer, was fouled and made the free throw to put the Thunder ahead 77-69 in the third quarter. Oklahoma City led 101-91 at the end of the period.

PHOTO: AP

Continue reading below ↓

TIP-INS

Suns: Head coach Monty Williams is a former Thunder assistant. ... Phoenix's starters shot 14 for 23 in the first half while its reserves shot 3 for 12. ... C Aron Baynes was called for a technical foul in the fourth quarter.

Thunder: C Steven Adams was issued a technical foul in the second quarter for throwing a ball that hit Baynes. ... Oklahoma City shot 50% in the first half. ... Gallinari was called for a technical in the third quarter for voicing disapproval after Baynes wasn't called for a foul following contact.

UP NEXT

The Suns host the Houston Rockets on Saturday.

The Thunder will host the Los Angeles Clippers and former teammate Paul George on Sunday.