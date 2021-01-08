Seth Curry learns about positive test during Sixers' game vs Nets

PHILADELPHIA guard Seth Curry returned a positive test for COVID-19 which he and the team learned about near the start of a game against Brooklyn on Friday.

Scratched from the game due to left ankle soreness, Curry was sitting on the Sixers' bench for the away match when he was informed about the positive test result, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

The sweetshooting back-up guard immediately left the bench and was put on isolation. Both teams also started contact-tracing procedures, reports added.

Curry is set to remain in New York to complete his quarantine procedure.

The Sixers went on to drop a 122-109 loss to the Nets, who were without superstars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.

Durant was already out because of the NBA’s health and safety protocols. Coach Steve Nash said Durant would be able to return on Monday if he continues to test negative for the coronavirus until then.

Irving was added to the injury report Thursday afternoon. Nash said before and after the game that he hadn’t spoken to Irving so didn’t know the reason for his absence, saying it was a personal matter.

The Nets said Irving wouldn’t travel with the team for their trip to Memphis, where they play Saturday.

Durant is fourth in the league with 28.2 points per game, while Irving is sixth at 27.1.