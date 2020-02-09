Seth Curry sparks early surge and Mavs sail to victory over Hornets

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Seth Curry scored 26 points in his return to Charlotte, and the Dallas Mavericks cruised to a 116-100 victory over the Hornets on Saturday night (Sunday, Manila time).

Curry made his first 10 shots from the field, including six 3-pointers to help the Mavericks snap a two-game losing streak.

Willie Cauley-Stein added 15 points and 10 rebounds for the Mavericks, who played without Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis. Doncic missed his sixth straight game with a right ankle sprain, while Porzingis rested a sore left knee.

Devonte Graham had 16 points and 10 assists for the struggling Hornets, who have lost 13 of their last 14 games.

This one was never close.

PHOTO: AP

Continue reading below ↓

The Mavericks jumped out to a 31-10 lead in the first quarter behind 12 points from Curry and led by as many as 31 in the second half.

Curry's older brother, Stephen, has had some big-time performances in Charlotte, where the boys grew up and went to high school. But this was the first big showing for the younger Curry in a homecoming game.

TIP-INS

Mavericks: Tim Hardaway Jr. had 14 points. ... Bench outscored Charlotte's bench 54-27. ... Outrebounded the Hornets 46-39.

Hornets: Waived former No. 2 pick Michael Kidd-Gilchrist and 15-year NBA veteran Marvin Williams earlier in the day. ... Malik Monk had two high-flying dunks for the Hornets. ... New Panthers head coach Matt Rhule and offensive coordinator Joe Brady sat courtside. ... A fan from South Carolina named Lawrence Thomas made a halfcourt shot at the end of the third quarter to win $10,000, drawing applause and smiles from both teams.

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO: AP

UP NEXT

Mavericks: Host Jazz on Monday night.

Hornets: Visit the Pistons on Monday night.