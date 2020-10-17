Serge Ibaka shoots down rumors he is distancing self from Raptors

WITH free agency rumors circulating following the NBA season, Serge Ibaka was among players mentioned on the way out of his team.

There have been allegations he has removed Raptors-related information from his social media bio.

Ibaka, who signed a three-year contract in 2017, had said he would like to extend his stay with the Raptors, although things change quickly in free agency.

“I know the NBA and free agency news are slow right now but there is no need to make up news lol,” Ibaka wrote.

“I’ve had the same IG bio for years and did not change anything now. Be well everyone! #wethenorth”

