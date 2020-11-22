Ibaka reunites with Kawhi, agrees to two-year deal with Clippers

Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    SERGE Ibaka is on his way to Los Angeles.

    The Congolese-Spanish forward has reportedly agreed to a two-year deal with the Clippers.

    Champion with the Kawhi Leonoard-led Toronto in 2019, Ibaka leaves the Raptors after a three-year stay with the Raptors.

    The contract is reportedly for $19 million with a player option in the second season.

    The Clippers add 30-year-old Ibaka a day after Montrezl Harrell left for the Los Angeles Lakers.

