Seeking move to Nets, James Harden turns down Rockets $103M offer

HE has ben offered a deal that would make him the first NBA player to get $50-million a year.

But James Harden seems interested in other stuff, like reuniting with Kevin Durant and going for a title bid with the Brooklyn Nets.

PHOTO: AP

The Houston Rockets reportedly offered Harden a $103 million extension, but the 31-year-old star declined.

Continue reading below ↓

Earlier said to be "intrigued" with a possible reunion with KD, Harden now seems determined to make it happen.

PHOTO: AP

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

With Durant at Oklahoma City, Harden reached the NBA Finals in 2012, bowing to the Miami Heat squad led by Dwyane Wade and LeBron James.

The Rockets reached the Western Conference semifinals the past season, bowing to eventual champion Los Angeles Lakers.

Continue reading below ↓

The Nets, seventh in the Eastern Conference, have a new coaching staff led by Steve Nash, with Mike D'Antoni and Amare Stoudemire as assistants.