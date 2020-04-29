Why Michael Jordan labeled Scott Burrell as ‘Dennis Rodman Jr.’

GETTING compared to Dennis Rodman can work both ways.

If it’s for his rebounding genius and hustle, then it’s a compliment. But if it’s for his lifestyle off the court, then it might not be.

Scott Burrell was on the wrong end after Michael Jordan labeled him as “Dennis Rodman Jr.”, joking about his teammate’s partying lifestyle, a scene that was shown near the end of Episode IV of “The Last Dance.”

"He never gets his sleep," Jordan said while on a flight in the team plane. "Single man, and he thinks he can hang out all night."

Burrell, who played his first and only season with the Bulls in that 1997-98 championship year, pleaded to the video crew not to show the clip, saying his parents were going to see it.

"Mom and Dad, he's an alcoholic," Jordan replied.

Two decades later, Burrell looked back at that funny scene in an interview with CBS Sports HQ a day after the episode aired.

"Well, I warned my parents about that part. I knew that part was coming and someone told that it was coming in tonight's episode," Burrell said. "So I was like 'when it's coming?' So I'm sitting on the couch watching with my wife and I was like 'what is she going think? What are her parents going to think?' But you know what, it was 20-something years ago, so it's a different way of life."

Burrell played down the perception painted by Jordan.

“And I wasn’t really that bad,” Burrell insisted. “I was a normal 28-year-old kid playing basketball, working on my craft every day.”

Burrell was part of the second five of that Bulls team that captured its second three-peat, averaging 5.2 points, 2.5 boards, and 0.8 steals in 13.7 minutes and 80 games.

The 6-foot-7 small forward last played in the NBA in 2001 and came over to the Philippines as a PBA import for Red Bull in the 2003 Reinforced Conference, leading the Barakos to a quarterfinal finish.

Burrell is now the head coach at Southern Connecticut State University.