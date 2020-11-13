Spurs promote other assistant coaches as Tim Duncan stint short-lived

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs have promoted assistant coach Mitch Johnson to fill the position vacated by former star Tim Duncan.

Duncan, the Spurs' all-time leader in points, rebounds and blocked shots — and the only player to be on all five of San Antonio's NBA championship teams — joined the team as an assistant coach in July 2019. He had worked off and on the previous three seasons with San Antonio's post players following his retirement.

Duncan was not expected to be a longtime assistant for Gregg Popovich, who still has Will Hardy, Becky Hammon and Chip Engelland as veteran assistants, along with newly promoted Darius Songaila.

Johnson was named an assistant coach with the Spurs last year after three seasons as an assistant coach for the Austin Spurs, the team's G League affiliate, whom he helped guide to the 2018 championship.

Songaila has spent three years with the Spurs, spending last season as a player development assistant.

