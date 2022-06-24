Sacramento Kings trade No. 49 draft pick to Cavaliers

CLEVELAND — The Cavaliers made their first move before the NBA draft tipped off.

Adding another asset to perhaps use to bolster its roster, Cleveland acquired the No. 49 selection from the Sacramento Kings in exchange for the rights to forward Sasha Vezenkov and $1.75 million.

The Kings are one of a number of NBA teams that invited Filipino draft hopeful Kai Sotto for private workouts. They still have the No. 4 pick as well as the 37th pick in the second round.

The deal, which was finalized hours ahead Thursday's draft [Friday, Manila time], gives the Cavs four picks — No. 14 and three second-rounders, Nos. 39, 49 and 56.

The Cavs also brought in Sotto for a workout.

An extra second-round pick gives the Cavs' front office another asset to potentially jump up into the late part of the first round. Cleveland's in the market for another wing player to supplement one of the league's best young rosters.

Continue reading below ↓

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

After winning just 22 games in 2020-21, the Cavs went 44-38 last season under coach J.B. Bickerstaff and barely missed the playoffs. They made the play-in tournament but lost to Brooklyn and Atlanta.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

This year is the first time the Cavs haven't drafted in the top 5 since 2018.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Vezenkov was acquired in 2021 from Brooklyn as part of the three-team trade that brought All-Star center Jarrett Allen to Cleveland. The Nets drafted Vezenkov with the 57th pick in 2017.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.