Kings overcome LeBron triple-double, ruin Lakers' perfect home record

LOS ANGELES — Domantas Sabonis had 29 points and 16 rebounds, and the Sacramento Kings overcame LeBron James' 108th career triple-double and the Lakers' fourth-quarter comeback bid for their fourth straight victory, 125-110 over Los Angeles in NBA action on Wednesday night (Thursday, Manila time).

De'Aaron Fox and Kevin Huerter scored 28 points apiece for the Kings, who snapped Los Angeles' three-game winning streak with their fifth win in six games over their downstate rivals. Huerter hit six 3-pointers.

James had 28 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds in his first triple-double of his 21st NBA season, breaking his tie with Jason Kidd for the fifth-most in NBA history.

The Kings have won three straight over the Lakers in Los Angeles, and their three top scorers staked them to a 26-point lead early in the fourth quarter. The Lakers surprisingly kept their starters in the game and made a 30-13 run, but ran out of time while never getting closer than nine points.

D'Angelo Russell scored 28 points for the Lakers, who lost at home for the first time in six games this season. Anthony Davis managed just nine points on 3-of-9 shooting and nine rebounds in Los Angeles' fourth game in six days.

The Kings needed overtime to beat the Lakers in Sacramento last month, but they opened a 19-point lead in the first quarter of this matchup. Sacramento led 106-80 with 11 minutes to play, but Lakers coach Darvin Ham kept his starters in the game.

Los Angeles closed the gap to 119-110 on Cam Reddish's 3-pointer with 3:05 to play, but James made a turnover and missed a 3-point attempt on the Lakers' next two possessions.

The loss ends a positive stretch of play for the Lakers, who followed a three-game skid with a three-game winning streak capped by their first blowout win of the season Tuesday over Memphis. Los Angeles again struggled to defend the perimeter, allowing 16 3-pointers to the Kings after the Grizzlies hit 20.

Davis scored four points in the game's first four minutes, but didn't score again until the fourth quarter.

UP NEXT

Kings: At San Antonio on Friday.

Lakers: At Portland on Friday.

