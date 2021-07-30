Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Lakers in talks to get Westbrook for Kuzma, Harrell, KCP, draft pick: report

    3 hours ago
    PHOTO: AP

    THE Los Angeles Lakers are nearly set to hit two birds with one stone: getting rid of a much-maligned player and forming a new Big Three.

    The Lakers are in trade negotiations with the Washington Wizards to acquire Russell Westbrook for Kyle Kuzma, Montrezl Harrell, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, and a 2021 draft pick, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

    Russell Westbrook trade talks

    If the deal pushes through, the Lakers would finally manage to ship Kuzma after a lackluster playoff performance, while adding another All-Star in Westbrook alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

    Russell Westbrook and Anthony Davis

    ESPN added both teams are still negotiating what draft picks the Wizards would be getting from the transaction – either the Lakers’ first-round pick at No. 22 or second-rounders in Friday’s (Manila time) draft.

