Lakers in talks to get Westbrook for Kuzma, Harrell, KCP, draft pick: report

THE Los Angeles Lakers are nearly set to hit two birds with one stone: getting rid of a much-maligned player and forming a new Big Three.

The Lakers are in trade negotiations with the Washington Wizards to acquire Russell Westbrook for Kyle Kuzma, Montrezl Harrell, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, and a 2021 draft pick, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

If the deal pushes through, the Lakers would finally manage to ship Kuzma after a lackluster playoff performance, while adding another All-Star in Westbrook alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

ESPN added both teams are still negotiating what draft picks the Wizards would be getting from the transaction – either the Lakers’ first-round pick at No. 22 or second-rounders in Friday’s (Manila time) draft.

