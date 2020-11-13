Russell Westbrook demands trade from Rockets, wants to return to lead role

IT looks like Russell Westbrook’s stay with the Houston Rockets is one-and-done.

The flamboyant 31-year-old playmaker reportedly wants to return to his lead role after sharing the ball and spotlight with James Harden last season.

Shams Charania of The Athletic reported the development, saying Westbrook “wants out” of the Rockets.

"Westbrook has informed team officials that he has been uneasy about the team's accountability and culture, and has a desire to return to his prior, floor-general role in Oklahoma City," The Athletic reported.

Westbrook still enjoyed gaudy numbers in his first season in Houston, averaging 27.2 points, a team-leading 7.9 rebounds, and seven assists in 57 games in the regular season.

The triple-double machine and former league MVP still has three years and $132.6 million left on his contract.

