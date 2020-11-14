Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Knicks, Hornets emerge as possible Russell Westbrook trade destinations

    THE New York Knicks have emerged as a possible destination for Russell Westbrook.

    The Knicks have “weighed” the idea of acquiring the expensive contract of the wantaway Houston Rockets star.

    Marc Stein of the New York Times reported the development on Saturday, Manila time, saying “there is a trade to be made” if the Knicks are willing to absorb Westbrook’s contract that still owes him over $130 million.

    The Charlotte Hornets have also been in contact with the Rockets as a Westbrook suitor, according to Shams Charania of Stadium.



