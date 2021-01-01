Wizards woes deepen even after Russell Westbrook battle cry on IG

RUSSELL Westbrook urged the Washington Wizards to show character in the face of adversity early in their NBA campaign.

The prized Wizards trade recruit posted a photo on Instagram with a Martin Luther King Jr. quote and tagged all his teammates after they lost to the Chicago Bulls last Wednesday, Manila time for their fourth straight defeat.

“The ultimate measure of a man is not where he stands in moments of comfort and convenience, but where he stands at times of challenge and controversy,” Westbrook posted, citing the late Dr. King.

Rookie Deni Avdija and Troy Brown Jr. were among his teammates who replied to the post.

“Fam always together,” Avdija said.

The battle cry, however, has yet to translate into a victory as the Wizards suffered back-to-back losses to the Bulls on Friday to stay winless in five games.

